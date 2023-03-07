Daviess County Fiscal Court will participate in an open house with the Kentucky Division of Water on March 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The open house will be held at the Blandford Lecture Hall inside the Humanities Building at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Residents will have a chance to review the preliminary FEMA floodplain maps and ask questions. Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
