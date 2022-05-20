Daviess Fiscal Court took care of some housekeeping during its regular meeting Thursday afternoon, approving agenda items relating to both the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park and the upcoming ROMP Music Festival.

Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s application for a grant to help with the expansion of the Greenbelt in Daviess County.

“This is nothing other than authorizing us to apply for a recreational trails grant,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “This will be for the Greenbelt extension that will start where the one from the hospital to Daniels Lane ends and will take it from Daniels Lane to Reid Road.”

Commissioner Charlie Castlen said that sometimes when the county applies for similar grants, there is some assurance that the funds are guaranteed to be received

“Is this one of those or not,” Castlen asked.

Mattingly said that he does not believe the county has that type of assurance because it is a competitive grant.

Mattingly said that while the map of the Greenbelt has been temporarily removed from the Daviess County website for updating and will be replaced within a few weeks, the updated map would not show the proposed addition.

“It will not show this trail because there is nothing concrete about it,” he said. “We will see if we can get the money, then we will start looking at right of way and how we can get from Point A to Point B.”

Commissioners also approved a special event rental agreement with the Kentucky Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum for its annual ROMP Music Festival at the county owned Yellow Creek Park.

“We go through this every year, for the Bluegrass Museum,” Mattingly said. “It allows them to come in and use the Yellow Creek Park facility. It spells out their responsibilities, it is pretty much the same as it has been for the last eight years.”

An agreement with Special Inspection Services LLC. relating to the current expansion project at the county landfill was also approved during Thursday’s meeting.

David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said the agreement had to do with the contained cell currently being constructed at the landfill.

“As a part of the construction of our new cell, we have to have an independent third party come in and verify that we are doing everything according to state regulations,” Smith said.

The company will be performing density testing on the layers of clay that are put down as part of the construction process.

“They do density testing to see how dense the pack is because at the end this whole area has to be packed tight enough so that water moves 10 to negative 7 centimeters a year, and that is a very small number,” Smith said.

The new 16.6-acre contained cell, was approved by Daviess Fiscal Court last April.