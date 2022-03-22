Daviess Fiscal Court meetings will be open to the public in large numbers beginning in April for the first time in two years.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Monday that both meetings in March — including the one at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 — have been open to up to 10 people.
Anyone wanting to attend the meeting in person should call 270-685-8424 and reserve a spot, he said.
Mattingly said, “If a group wishes to speak, we ask that they send one person as a spokesperson. This way a single topic will not take up the 10 spaces.”
The New York Times reported Monday that Daviess County has averaged only nine cases per day of coronavirus over the past seven days.
Mattingly said the first meeting with no COVID-19 restrictions will be at 5 p.m. on April 11.
That, of course, depends on the number of COVID-19 cases remaining low in the county.
Fiscal Court is expected to present its budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at the April 21 meeting.
Since the pandemic began, the meetings have primarily been available through a livestream on Facebook.
When the meetings were closed to the public in March 2020, as cases of coronavirus reached Daviess County, local officials expected the online meetings to last only a few weeks, not two years.
But during that time, the Fiscal Court meeting room was renovated in 2021 at a cost of $52,900.
Benches have been padded, the walls have been painted, wiring has been upgraded and new carpeting has been installed.
New LED lights were installed in the ceiling, making the room brighter.
But the room still seats roughly 100 people.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
