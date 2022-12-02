The Daviess County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Thursday to uphold an Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission decision to rezone a property for an owner who wants to build an Airbnb campground.
The property at the center of the dispute is a 6.5-acre plot of land off of Kentucky Highway 144, which was partially zoned single-family residential and partially urban-agricultural.
There, applicants Zachariah Hendley and Krishta Poole hope to build six to 12 structures that can be rented on a nightly basis, as well as other amenities to serve as an Airbnb campground.
On Sept. 8, the OMPC unanimously approved the land to be rezoned as fully urban-agricultural so that Hendley and Poole’s plans can move forward to the next stage of the approval process.
However, five neighbors appealed the decision to the Fiscal Court, which has the final say in the matter. The neighbors have raised concerns about potential drug use, noise, and trespassing that could take place with a campground next door.
“I burn firewood. I don’t want anyone bothering my firewood — either asking to pay for some or stealing it. We’ve never had theft in 29 years, and I’m worried about theft,” Tony Keller, who lives next to the property, said at the Sept. 8 meeting. “The lake is about 75 feet from my house, and there’s about like the width where you can drive a car between the lake and my property. So, anyone going to the back goes right by my house. And I’m just worried about the unknown of the type of people.”
Typically, the Fiscal Court hears evidence and arguments from both sides of a dispute during a zoning appeal. But in this case, the Fiscal Court upheld the Planning Commission’s decision without hearing any new evidence.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly explained that the Planning Commission was following proper procedures in reclassifying the property from being split-zoned into fully urban-agricultural. It’s been the county’s goal for years to consolidate split-zoned properties, according to Mattingly.
“If we were to find for the appellant, we’d set a very dangerous precedent in Daviess County regarding the amending of zoning classifications for split-zoning,” he said. “I don’t think we want to do that.”
Mattingly said the appellants will have their concerns heard by the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment, which must decide whether to grant Hendley and Poole a conditional use permit to operate an Airbnb campground on their land. The concerned neighbors will be notified when the matter is to go before the Board of Adjustment, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.