The new Daviess County Fiscal Court term began Thursday, with County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen and commissions Chris Castlen, Larry Conder and Janie Marksberry taking the oath of office.
At the end of an otherwise uneventful first meeting, the elected members expressed enthusiasm for the new Fiscal Court term.
Charlie Castlen is the only veteran member of the Court, having served 12 years previously as a county commissioner.
“I am honored to be elected to this role,” Charlie Castlen said. “I hope to earn the trust of anyone who didn’t support me in the elections.”
Conder, a former city commissioner, thanked voters for electing him to county office.
“I do believe it is a different Fiscal Court,” Conder said, and that, “there are a lot of things coming I believe we can do and will do. “I appreciate everyone’s support over the last year to be able to get in this position. I will do my best to make sure the right thing is done for the right reason.”
Marksberry, who is beginning her first term on Fiscal Court, also thanked voters who supported her bid for commissioner.
“For those who did not support me, it is my hope to win your confidence in me,” Marksberry said.
Later, Marksberry said she felt the new Fiscal Court will be able to work together.
“By having a spirit cooperation while listening to the needs of our people, we will see our community prosper in a mighty way,” Marksberry said. “I, too, am very excited about this group we have at Fiscal Court. I think we all are going to work well together.”
Chris Castlen, who is also new this year to county government said, “It’s great to see the enthusiasm” among the court and staff, he said. “It’s a joy to be a part of it.”
Later, Chris Castlen said, I’m going to work for you guys the best I can.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
