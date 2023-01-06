The new Daviess County Fiscal Court term began Thursday, with County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen and commissions Chris Castlen, Larry Conder and Janie Marksberry taking the oath of office.

At the end of an otherwise uneventful first meeting, the elected members expressed enthusiasm for the new Fiscal Court term.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

