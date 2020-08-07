Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously Thursday to relocate the controversial Confederate monument sitting on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
The original resolution put forth and delayed on June 30 — which would have relinquished the Confederate statue to the Daughters of the Confederacy Kentucky Chapter, seeing it moved to property south of Panther Creek on U.S. 431 owned by the chapter — was voted down Thursday, with the court unanimously approving Resolution #20-2020, which would see a public committee formed with Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly appointing the chairperson and one committee member and commissioners George Wathen, Charlie Castlen and Mike Koger each appointing one member, for a five-person public committee.
The committee is slated to be appointed within the next six weeks. The committee will be charged with presenting the court with options on where the statue will be moved within six months, Mattingly said.
“The monument will not be removed until the committee brings back options for the court to vote on,” he said. “There has been a great deal of support on both sides of this issue, and we have received a great deal of correspondence from the community, some nice, some not so nice and some threatening. Many believe this should be a ballot issue, and we can’t do that. Every member of this court would have been happy to have put this issue on the ballot. That being said, you elected these men up here to make these decisions. We are a representative republic and if you don’t like what is being done ... you can vote us out. Even with the threatening and not-so-nice correspondence, as a whole, I am proud of my community and how you have conducted yourselves and each other and how you have interfaced with us.”
Wathen took the opportunity to explain his vote in support of forming the committee and removing the statue, stating that he is above all in support of preserving the statue.
“There is a group of citizens that want it to stay where it is,” he said. “To them the statue is meant to simply honor those members of their family that didn’t make it home, so these families raised money and erected a monument. There is another group that believe that statue represents slavery, pain, suffering, racism and white supremacy. The other group are those that never gave the statue much thought. I was in that group; now it has become a huge issue and more and more folks are taking sides. I believe it must be preserved. I know no matter how we vote, a lot of people will be mad, and that is disappointing. I implore our citizens to look at this issue from all sides and put yourselves in each other’s shoes. I think this action is the best way to address this issue. It allows us to move the statue and provides us with a means on how to preserve it.”
Some in the community have questioned why Mattingly shifted his view on the statue’s removal based off comments that he made in 2017 regarding a petition at that time to remove the statue. The answer is simple, he said.
“I don’t care about what has been happening in other states or countries regarding these monuments; my focus is on what is happening here in Daviess County,” Mattingly said. “The more I read about what happened in Daviess County during the time the statue was erected, the more I became convinced that while the statue does honor the Confederate dead, it also holds negative meaning for many of our citizens. In the end, everyone has to come to the county courthouse to do their business, and none of our citizens should be exposed to something that is hurtful to them or their family.”
