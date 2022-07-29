In May, Jonathan Chambers, a partner in Conexon LLC, the company that will bring broadband to 15,000 to 20,000 rural Daviess County homes and businesses by late next year, told Daviess Fiscal Court that the first homes should be hooked up by late fall.
But Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Thursday that the company is just now getting permission to use Kenergy utility poles to string its fiber cable.
He said he’s trying to get someone from Conexon to update Daviess Fiscal Court on the timetable for when people can expect to be able to sign up for the high-speed broadband service.
The county is using $10 million from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to run fiber to every area of the county.
The basic tier of service will be $49.95 for 100 megabits.
That’s followed by $79.95 for 1 gigabit and $88.95 for 2 gigabits.
Chambers said upload speeds are the same as downloads.
Until the new broadband is available throughout the county, Mattingly said people who need high-speed internet access can use the Wi-Fi hot spots the county installed at the seven rural fire stations in November 2020 to help students who needed the access for school work while schools were online only.
At the time, schools across the state were going to virtual learning because of the pandemic.
The hotspots are available for use through a user name and password posted at the firehouses. The hotspots have a filter to block the use of inappropriate websites.
Mattingly said the hot spots are still being used.
Although they were designed for students, anyone can use them.
• Mattingly said he and the county commissioners are working fast on plans to build an amphitheater with a permanent stage in Yellow Creek Park and reconfigure the ball diamonds there.
He said he’s met with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces ROMP there every summer and draws 20,000 or more fans from around the world.
Mattingly said dozer work will be needed to make the natural amphitheater in the park more user friendly.
He wants to see more concerts and plays in the park, which he calls “the crown jewel of our parks system.”
Mattingly said an artist’s conception from 2014 about what the stage could look like, which is posted on social media, has many people thinking that’s the current plan.
“I can guarantee you that it won’t look like that rendering,” he said.
Mattingly said he wants to have the plans for the amphitheater, stage and ball diamond configuration ready for the next fiscal court that takes office in January.
That court will make the final decision on the project, he said.
Mattingly and commissioners George Wathen and Mike Koger are retiring.
Commissioner Charlie Castlen is running for judge-executive.
• Mattingly said an archaeologist from Western Kentucky University found no evidence of native American artifacts along 33,000 feet of Jack Hinton Road in eastern Daviess County.
The state required the study before work could begin on the project to replace two-, three- and four-inch waterlines along the road with six-inch lines.
Now, Mattingly is hoping the state will give final approval to the project so work can start.
