Daviess Fiscal Court, which has had meetings only online for almost two years, will begin allowing up to 10 people to attend the meeting in person, beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Anyone wanting to attend the meeting in person should call 270-685-8424 and reserve a spot.
“We will allow up to a total of 10 people to attend in person,” Judge- Executive Al Mattingly said in a news release. “If a group wishes to speak, we ask that they send one person as a spokesperson. This way a single topic will not take up the 10 spaces.”
He said that once Daviess County drops below fives cases per 100,000 people, the courtroom will be open to everyone with no restrictions.
“We hope that will occur in April prior to the budget ordinance,” Mattingly said.
Fiscal Court meetings will continue to be live-streamed on Facebook, he said.
