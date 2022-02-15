The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s renovations to Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park will extend the number of weeks players can be on the park’s baseball fields, which means the park will host more tournaments.
This year, Fisher Park is scheduled to hold 35 sports tournaments over 40 weeks of play. That’s three more tournaments than last year, when the ball fields were used for 37 weeks.
In 2018, before the renovations, the field was used 32 weekends.
The improvements included creating four hybrid synthetic turf fields, replacing the irrigation system, improving infield drainage problems, adding batting cages, making practice field improvements, increasing parking, improving the entrance to the field area and adding more seating, shade and a playground area.
City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said Monday this year’s season will run from February to November.
Adding additional weeks to play in February and November will be significant to local hotels and restaurants “who rely on foot traffic that tournaments bring in,” Rogers said.
“Until last year, we’d never done anything in February” at the fields, Rogers said.
Only a handful of weekends are not currently booked with a tournament. Of the remaining five weekends, two are open in November, one weekend is booked with a weekend baseball camp at the park, and the others are closed so parks workers can do maintenance, or so workers can be stationed downtown for the city’s Independence Day celebration.
Bryson Morrow, facilities manager for the parks department, told city commissioners last week Fisher Park has not been significantly remodeled since the park was established in 1986.
Morrow said Monday the park’s first tournament is booked for this weekend, although it was unclear Monday if there were enough teams to participate.
Next weekend, Kentucky Wesleyan College will have the fields for the Blue Bridge Battle softball tournament.
Some of the tournaments booked for the season will be large, drawing 60 or more teams. The larger tournaments use both Fisher Park and Panther Creek Park.
“Ninety five% of the time; they are also renting Panther” for large tournaments, Rogers said.
Rogers said the Fisher Park fields rent for $500 a day, with additional fees if parks staff have to do any field work during the event, such as adjusting the ball diamonds for child or adult players.
Having tournaments in a city the size of Owensboro is a draw,” Morrow said.
“It is our renovations, but it’s also being in Owensboro” that draws tournaments, he said. “A lot of tournament directors are intrigued about getting their folks downtown” for events, Morrow said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.