Supply chain issues that have delayed shipments of building materials has affected some sports tournaments at Jack C. Fisher Park.
The city is replacing light poles and fixtures at four baseball/softball fields at Kentucky Legend Fields in the park.
City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said late last year that the wood light poles were found to be deteriorating and in need or replacement.
The light poles are more than 35 years old and are “original with the complex,” she said.
Some of the lights and lighting rigging were also failing, Rogers said.
“We had to take several lights and cross beams down,” she said. “The poles had cracks and were rotting. They were definitely in poor condition.”
The new poles were supposed to arrive last week, but have been delayed. The previous light poles had already been removed, so the fields don’t have lighting.
The work was previously expected to be completed this month, but Rogers said the work is now set to be complete in early April, weather permitting.
Some sports tournaments have been affected by the lack of lighting.
Rogers said the first tournament of the season, in February, was canceled due to lack of lighting.
Another event that was in the planning stages for February also didn’t go forward, she said.
“If you can only play from eight in the morning to three in the afternoon, it makes it hard to play,” Rogers said.
A tournament planned for this weekend had to be extended to three days so organizers would have enough daylight to play all scheduled games, Rogers said.
The new lights and poles, which cost $1.4 million, are expected to arrive next week, Rogers said.
“We are excited to get new lights,” she said.
Next year, Rogers said, the park will be able “to do a complete and full season.”
