The Owensboro Convention Center is heading to the Wild Wild West for its next Murder Mystery Dinner, "A Fistful of Hollers," on May 14.
The dinner is sponsored by Green River Distilling Co.
Jeanette Goins, the center's marketing director, said the story goes that Digger Deep, the local mortician, has invited Nasty Ned, the resident bad guy, to a party.
"Next thing you know, someone done went and died," she said in a news release. "Sumthin’ don’t seem quite right about it though. Turns out they was kilt! It’ll be up to the attendees to work with detective Squint Leastwood and the rest of your posse to find out whodunit."
The dinner features a western-themed menu that includes brisket chili, Southwestern spiced ham, cornbread muffins and apple pie.
For those guests who are 21 and over, the Silver Dollar Saloon, a cash bar, will feature specialty drinks, Goins said.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour. Dinner starts at 6:30, followed by the murder mystery.
People are invited to wear western wear, but dressing up isn't required.
Because of COVID-19 policies, no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a 66-inch banquet table.
All groups will be six feet apart.
Guests are required to wear masks except when eating or drinking at their table.
For seating questions, contact the center at sales.owensborocenter@spectraxp.com.
Tickets are $69 per person or two for $120. For children 12 and under, they're $49.
Goins said people should be aware that "some content may be PG-13."
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
