SHORT PUSH UPS PIC

Owensboro resident Grant Short has a goal of 3,000 decline pushups to promote his fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, he has completed at least 2,267 pushups and raised $190.

 Submitted photo

Owensboro resident Grant Short is fit for charity, and he is proving that with a goal of 3,000 decline pushups for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“The month of November has become known as a month of fundraising for nonprofits and challenges, in part, thanks to social media trends,” he said. “Some things about social media trends can be annoying, or even toxic, so I love this positive trend.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.