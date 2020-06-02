Monday was a red-letter day for Iron Jungle Family Fitness on Carlton Drive.
It marked the center’s second anniversary and its first day open since COVID-19 closed gyms statewide in mid-March.
According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, fitness centers could reopen Monday with a limited capacity — and lots of new rules.
“We’ve been really, really busy,” said Iron Jungle owner Chris Massey.
Massey has been running a dual promotion to celebrate the reopening and the center’s second anniversary. During June, new members pay no enrollment fee, and they get the first month free.
Iron Jungle is a 32,000-square-foot fitness center. Massey believes it is the largest private center in Kentucky.
Because of its size, physical distancing and capacity limitations shouldn’t be an issue, he said.
Machines on the center’s floor already were 6 feet apart. On the cardio mezzanine, Massey shut down every other machine to ensure physical distancing during exercise.
While the 24-7 gym was closed for two months, Massey took the opportunity to add $50,000 in new equipment, including 30 new machines and 20 TVs. And he had the floors refinished.
“Our members were in shock when they came in this morning,” he said.
By noon Monday, new enrollments were strong, he said, and former members were happy to return to their routines.
“People are genuinely hungry to get back to their normal lives,” Massey said.
At the Owensboro Health Healthpark early Monday morning, members stood waited in line for the doors to open.
“It’s been a great day,” said Collette Carter, director.
Once they got inside, they found several changes.
The Healthpark takes temperatures at the entrance. Members are asked to wear masks as they move about inside the building, but not during exercise.
The popular indoor walking track is closed until the next phase of reopening. No group sports, such as basketball or pickleball, can take place in the gym.
Every other lane in the competition-sized pool is closed, and only five members can swim laps at a time. No more than five people at a time can use the warm-water therapy pool.
Some fitness center machines are closed to ensure physical distancing, and some couches have been removed in an effort to curb congregating.
Members are asked to keep workouts to 60 minutes while the building’s capacity is limited to 33%. That time limit request ensures more members can use the facility throughout the day.
The Healthpark kept its same hours and days of operation.
While there have been a few frustrated members, most are pleased the Healthpark is following recommended health-care guidelines, Carter said.
“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into our reopening plan,” Carter said.
Before reopening, Healthpark officials sent a letter to members, advising them about the new rules and telling those 65 and older with underlying health conditions they should remain healthy at home until further notice. The fitness center’s staff has worked with members to freeze memberships until members are comfortable returning.
During the two-month closure, the Healthpark marketing department made 14 videos of a variety of classes and posted them online.
“We got great feedback on that,” Carter said.
Members missed coming to the facility, she said. “We’re excited folks are back. We missed our members.”
The Owensboro Family YMCA reopened Monday morning.
The facility’s hours are slightly different. For example, the center now opens at 6 a.m., which is an hour later than normal.
Only 33% of the building’s capacity is allowed in at the same time.
Staff is monitoring physical distancing.
No group exercise can take place yet. No racquetball is allowed per state regulations.
Members must answer three health-related questions when they enter, and it is “strongly recommended” that they wear masks, except when swimming laps in the pool.
All the rules are posted at https://owensboroymca.org/.
“All of this is temporary,” said John Alexander, president and CEO. “We’re trying to crawl before we walk.”
Like other fitness centers, the Y closed off some machines in its exercise room and is following the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines.
The Y created a task force to sift through state guidelines. Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, was part of that advisory group.
Also, Alexander spent a lot of time reviewing how other Y associations nationwide reopened their facilities.
“We are making sure we’ve done everything we possibly can to ensure a safe environment for our members to exercise and enjoy their experience,” he said.
During the shutdown, the YMCA used the opportunity to paint walls and fix a crack in the pool.
Alexander said he has been pleased with the number of members who kept paying their monthly membership fee and told the Y to keep it as a donation. Other donations have come in, too.
“I’m very pleased with the public support we have experienced through this whole circumstance,” he said.
