The Green River District Health Department on Sunday reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, with one of those being in Daviess County.
Two additional cases were reported in McLean County, and two were reported in Ohio County, making the total number of cases in the district 625. Of those cases, 16 people are currently hospitalized, and 476 individuals have recovered, according to a press release issued by the GRDHD.
The release also said that at the time of reporting, there were 8,426 confirmed cases statewide, and 391 deaths.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case total for the county 485.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.