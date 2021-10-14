Five additional schools in the Daviess County Public Schools district have received Bronze awards for their support and implementation of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative.
Burns, Meadow Lands, Southern Oaks and Tamarack elementary schools, as well as Daviess County Middle School now join the nine other DCPS schools that earned Bronze awards: Country Heights, East View, Highland, Sorgho, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools; Burns and College View middle schools; and Heritage Park High School have reached Tier I (Bronze) of the three tiers recognizing implementation and outcome data.
In making the presentation, the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative described PBIS as “an evidence-based, proactive approach to teaching and reinforcing behavioral expectations with a goal of improving student behavior, maximizing instructional time and increasing student engagement, while also promoting an overall physically and psychologically safe school culture and climate.”
