The federal grand jury has indicted five Daviess County residents, in two cases, for suspected trafficking of methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office for western Kentucky, Terry Cook, 43, Noah Boswell, 39, Elizabeth B. Harris, 39, and William Darnell Murphy, 58, all of Owensboro, were indicted on charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Darrell Murphy, 46, of Madisonville, was also indicted in the case.
In a separate case, Jermaine Lee, Sr., 48, of Owensboro, and Jamarquius D. Trice, 32, of Louisville, were indicted with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Both cases involved attempts to traffic methamphetamine to Daviess County between 2020 and earlier this year. The cases were investigated by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The charge carries up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.