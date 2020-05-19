Five students from Owensboro Catholic Schools, Diocese of Owensboro district, were accepted into the 2020 Governor's Scholars Program.
Those students are Emma Silvert, the daughter of Amy and Madison Silvert; Clayton Lewis, the son of Carl and Kim Lewis; Max Kurtz, the son of John and Chrissy Kurtz; Ethan Higdon, the son of Scott and Jennifer Higdon; and Joseph Fusco, the son of Anthony and Lydia Fusco.
The Governor’s Scholars Program traditionally is a five-week, residential summer program for Kentucky’s most outstanding students as they complete their junior year of high school. This program provides academic and leadership growth in a challenging, non-traditional experience that balances a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life environment.
Plans for the 2020 program are currently proceeding as normal but may be modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the GSP website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.