Five scouts earn Eagle in Sunday ceremony

In 2019 about 8% of Boy Scouts earned the rank of Eagle, the highest advancement rank in the Boy Scouts of America.
From 1912 to 2019, about 2.6 million scouts have earned that rank, and as of Sunday members of Troop 3247, William Brody Kurz, 17, Kristopher David Howard, 17, Craig Edward Bertke, 17, Nicholas James Ward, 17, Luke Tyler Payne, 18, all Whitesville except for Craig, joined that elite group.
It is rare for five scouts from one troop to earn the Eagle rank in one year, but Scoutmaster Bob Cinnamond said this ceremony represents the hard work from the last two years. Because of the pandemic the scouts were unable to have their ceremonies last year, so they waited to have it in person together.
The Court of Honor ceremony took place at Saint Mary of the Woods Parish in Whitesville, where Troop 3247 is based.
Earning an Eagle requires five years of hard work, said Cinnamond, and includes at least 21 merit badges, six months of service to the organization in a leadership position, and the completion of an extensive service project.
William’s project was a pollinator nest for Joe Ford Nature Center because he heard they needed it, and it was a chance to complete something that would impact kids in the future. He’s been involved in the scouts since he was in elementary school.
“I just wanted to be a part of it because it sounded like fun,” he said, and added about earning his Eagle “Looking back I can say I have accomplished so much.”
Kristopher’s project involved moving an old cabin from a farm to the Whitesville Historical Society. The cabin is from the 1850s, and housed some of the city’s first settlers. Kristopher has also been involved with the scouts since he was a young kid.
“My brother did scouts and I thought it was fun, and I kept with it all these years because it’s been a good experience,” he said.
Craig has ties to South Hancock Elementary School, so his service project involved upgrading the school’s outdoor classroom. He’s been in the scouts since he was seven.
“It’s an honor to reach this level,” he said.
Nicholas built a gravel pad and picnic tables at the Whiteville Park for families to enjoy. There were no spaces like it, so he felt a community need, he said.
“I got involved with the scouts when I was six or seven,” he said. “All my friends were in it, and I wanted to try it, and it’s becoming something that’s been pretty fun over the years and really a part of my life.”
Payne built a gazebo at the Whitesville Park because he heard from some city officials that it was needed. He’s been involved with the scouts for about seven years.
“It just seemed like a fun activity that would provide me with good life experiences,” he said.
Cinnamond said scouting involved acts that impact the physical, social, intellectual, and spiritual self. Everything in scouting, in one way or another, is connected to those four things.
“I’m proud of these boys for their hard work and determination to earn the highest award a boy can get in scouting,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
