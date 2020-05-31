Five students in the Daviess County area were accepted into the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky that is on Western Kentucky University’s campus in Bowling Green.
The academy is a living and learning experience for students entering their junior year of high school. They complete that year, as well as their senior year while living in WKU’s Florence Schneider Hall. By the end of their high school career, they will have also have earned a minimum of at least 60 college credit hours.
Hunter Wimsatt, of Owensboro Catholic High School, Shaleena Millay, of Daviess County High School, Yasmina Murodova, of Muhlenberg County High School, Bella Karn, of Owensboro High School, and Landon Littleton, of Ohio County High School are among the 102 students accepted in the Gatton Class of 2022.
Hunter is the son of Brad and Alissa Wimsatt, of Owensboro. He first heard about the Gatton Academy when he was in the sixth grade, and since then he has been striving toward acceptance into the school.
“The most interesting part for me was the educational opportunity it provides,” the 15-year-old said. “It’s not often that a high schooler is able to take college early and get two years of college education while they are in high school.”
He considers his acceptance into the school a blessing and said he is excited.
Shaleena is the daughter of Jennifer and Andrew Millay, of Owensboro. She learned of the school at the end of her seventh-grade year when she visited an information booth about Gatton.
“I knew I wanted to apply then,” Shaleena said. “I want to be a doctor, more specifically, a pediatrician, and I’ve known that for a long time now. This seemed like a good route to go in because you take college classes, and it’s an opportunity to do stuff I ordinarily wouldn’t have the chance to do in regular high school.”
Shaleena, 15, said this will open a lot of doors for her, and she is thankful to be accepted.
Bella is the daughter of Allyson and John Karn, of Whitesville. Bella, 15, said she also learned of Gatton Academy in the sixth grade after attending a WKU gifted program. Since then, she has wanted to apply.
“I really like science,” she said. “I have always wanted to be a computer scientist, and this seems like the best opportunity to learn about all sciences.”
She also is excited about beginning her journey at Gatton.
Yasmina, 15, is the daughter of Johongir Muradov and Margarita Asranbayeva, of Greenville. She wanted to apply for Gatton Academy because she liked the idea of an early college admission program.
“It’s also STEM, and I have some ambitions in the STEM field, so it seemed like a good fit,” she said. “I am interested in neurosurgery, or something in the medical field.”
When she first found out she was accepted into the academy, she had to re-read the email several times, she said.
“I am really excited and a bit apprehensive,” she said.
Calls and messages in an effort to reach Landon were unsuccessful. However, according to a Gatton Academy release, Landon is the son of Terry and Lisa Littleton from Utica.
According to Sack Ryle, assistant director for admissions and public relations, students from 81 counties started an application to Gatton Academy, and students representing 47 counties were accepted.
He said this year there was a strong number of total applications, and that the goal of Gatton Academy is to represent the entire commonwealth.
“And this class certainly is strong and diverse,” he said. “From McCracken and Hickman counties in the west and Pike County in the east, we have students from all throughout the commonwealth. In the last six years, I can honestly say that this is one of our strongest and most diverse classes.”
Julia Roberts, Gatton Academy executive director, said it’s a pleasure to welcome the class of 2022.
“These young people represent Kentucky geographically as well as in other characteristics, carrying out the goal of the Gatton Academy to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities and develop as future leaders for the commonwealth,” Roberts said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
