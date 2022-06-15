Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins presented a new five-year strategic plan to Board of Education members during the board’s luncheon meeting Tuesday.
Robbins said that a comprehensive strategic plan is something that he had been wanting to put in place for a while, but that it was not possible during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It just wasn’t a good place for us to launch into a strategic plan,” he said, “but going into this year, I felt that the time was right for us to make this move.”
Robbins said the plan was developed with consulting firm Studer/Huron in an effort to determine a road map for where DCPS wants to be as a district in five years.
Studer/Huron coach Deanna Ashby said the plan’s origins date to a December 2021 board meeting.
“It begins and ends with the Board of Education, because this is your plan,” Ashby said during the meeting. “Through this process, we look at all of the documents that are already in play for Daviess County, all the work that you already have done, but then we also gather new voices, from our community, students and staff, and we work through all of that and study it, prioritize it, and then we use that to formulate a draft plan.”
The new Daviess County Public Schools Strategic Plan features five pillars: Learning, Excellence, Safety and Wellness, Communication and Teamwork.
Robbins said the pillars are the bedrock of the plan.
“If we have to number these, I don’t think we really did that, but Learning is going to be No. 1, because that is what we do,” he said. “That is our ambition here, and it is symbolized by the graduation cap, which is our highest pinnacle of learning in our organization.”
Each of the five pillars include a memorable statement that expresses what the pillars stand for. The statement assigned to the Excellence pillar is “Strive to be the best in everything we do.”
The pillars include both goals and strategic actions for students and staff to work towards during the next five years.
Robbins said the strategic plan is not unlike a roadmap being used on a cross-country road trip.
“If you were to start your vehicle on the road to Los Angeles, you would want to have a road map...,” he said. “You have got to have directions to get to the destination point of how you will arrive, or else you will do a lot of meandering and maybe never get there.”
Robbins said developing the strategic plan involved a lot of teamwork, with a 16-member group meeting regularly, even during the last few weeks and days as the district worked to complete the plan.
Dale Stewart, board president, said during the meeting that he was pleased to see that the plan connects students with co-curricular activities.
“I think that will lead to growth,” he said.
Board member James Morgan said he was pleased to see that safety and wellness are a big component of the strategic plan.
“We have put a lot of emphasis on mental health, and we have a lot to do to continue with that,” he said. “Also, the safety issue too ... this is a big topic right now, and I think our parents appreciate the fact that we are doing everything we can to keep their students safe.”
Robbins asked board members to review the strategic plan in preparation for it to be voted on for approval during the board’s regular meeting Thursday.
“The idea is once we approve this plan, all our hands go in the middle of the table and say, ‘Let’s go to work,’ ” he said, “because putting it on paper, while I feel proud of the job we have done and the display of the work ... the real work begins once we approve the plan.”
