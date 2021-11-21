Daviess County is moving forward with replacing the 71-year-old bridge on Lyddane Bridge Road South that spans Flat Lick Creek.
Mark Brasher, county engineer, said Friday that the county will utilize the 80/20 Bridge Program made available through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
“This is an annual opportunity for Daviess County to enter into an agreement with the department of rural municipal aid in regard to an 80/20 funding to replace any county bridge,” he said.
The bridge, which was built in 1950, is a simple single-span concrete bridge.
Brasher said Daviess County will spend $20,000 for the design work on the replacement bridge, while $80,000 of that will come from state government.
During its Thursday meeting, Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved a professional services contract with American Engineers Inc. of Owensboro to design the new bridge.
While the county doesn’t have a definitive amount for how much the replacement bridge will cost, Brasher said he estimates it will be between $250,000 and $300,000.
“The next year, we will apply to amend this agreement to include the next year’s 80/20 funds, and we will do that until we can cover the majority of the cost of this project,” he said.
Brasher said the current bridge spanning Flat Lick Creek is one of several county bridges that have had weight limits imposed on them because they are beginning to age and deteriorate. The weight limit for the bridge is 11 tons.
“We did have some conversations with the highway department, and we feel this is the next one that needs to be done in Daviess County,” Brasher said.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the 80/20 Bridge Program sets aside funding for each county out of the rural secondary funding pot. The request must be for repairing or replacing an existing structure, not new construction. If approved, a county will enter into an agreement with the KYT, which will then allocate funds for 80% of the project cost.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
