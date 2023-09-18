The grounds at Smothers Park were booming as thousands of spectators from near and far arrived Sunday for the conclusion of the 10th Owensboro Air Show.
For some patrons, like Daniel Sharp, of Owensboro, coming to the air show is more than just finding something to do on a nice weekend.
“My grandmother lives (out) in San Diego and she lives near Miramar (and the Miramar Air Show). I saw the (U.S. Navy) Blue Angels there (and) have seen them a few times when I was younger,” Sharp said. “It’s fun to keep some form of a tradition going.”
Sharp has been to the Owensboro Air Show “several times that it’s gone through here” and continues to enjoy the atmosphere and vibe the event typically produces.
“I think it’s always a good time — having the crowd in here, and the families here and people gathering. Having something to do is always nice,” Sharp said. “(Though) it is significantly smaller (in Owensboro), there’s a lot of locals here and then you add the (people) from the surrounding counties that come in.
“It’s great to have everyone from all over come in here,” he said.
Randy Stearns, of Carbondale, Ill., was in town for the first time. He enjoys air shows due to his interests in aviation, machines and mechanics.
“I really like the vintage airplanes — the older, the better,” Stearns said. “They don’t make them like that anymore. A lot of them are piston engine and it’s a lot closer to the motorcycle I’ve got in my garage than a modern jet plane.
“It’s more of a connection to it, I guess,” he said.
Stearns’ friend, Charles Vieceli, also has a fondness for older aircrafts, such as what was used in World War II.
“At that time, aviation hadn’t been around that long. (In) World War I, they had biplanes that (were) dropping bombs out of,” Vieceli said, “and then 20 to 30 years, everything is just completely different.
“It’s just kind of like the beginning of modern aviation,” he said.
Stearns said he also appreciates the behind-the-scenes work that goes into each performance.
“There’s a lot of hours of flight in (just getting) your license and then to go and get your aerobatics training as well,” Stearns said, “and then there’s the maintenance on the machine to make sure that it’s not going to fall apart on you when you’re in the air.”
“Some of these planes are 60 to 70-years old, and … still up and flying,” Vieceli said. “That’s pretty impressive. You can tell these (people) put a lot of work into them.”
The last hour of the air show was highlighted by a performance from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Capt. Kaity Toner, public affairs officer for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, said the Thunderbirds were excited to be back in the city after a small hiatus.
“Coming back, you can feel the energy of the crowd,” Toner said. “The southern hospitality has been amazing (and) just seeing the riverfront packed with people … really gets us very excited to bring a show here.
“It’s really given us infectious happiness and energy to put on a good show,” Toner said.
The backdrop of the show in Owensboro is different from other air shows that traditionally occur throughout the country and the world, which Toner said plays a big role in setting up the template of the performances.
“Typically what we do is a lot of virtual reality preparation,” she said. “We look at Google Earth, we look at all of the imagery that we can and kind of couple that with heights, because obviously we’re flying in three-dimensions here.”
Toner said the Glover Cary Bridge and some buildings in the downtown area present some “very unique (challenges)” which requires “a lot of show site preparation” regarding modifications.
Still, Toner said she and the team look to give the audience “the best show possible that’s also safe for our pilots.”
Toner, who has been with the team for a little over two years, said traveling with the Thunderbirds to each performance continues to bring her happiness.
“The best way I can put it is that it doesn’t ever get old; it actually gets better every single time,” Toner said. “You learn the demonstration inside-out and backwards, so you get to learn and you become emotionally invested in how good it becomes.”
The group shares a close bond, Toner said.
“These are your best friends flying this demonstration,” Toner said of her teammates. “We travel with each other 300 days a year. I spend more time with them than I do my own family.
“These are my brothers and sisters; and to watch them every single day put on an incredible demonstration whether they hit everything every time or if there’s something to improve upon, you’re just so proud of them,” Toner said. “It honestly gets better every time.”
