Flu cases have been increasing throughout the state and country much sooner than anticipated.
“We’re seeing a lot of flu, and we’re seeing it earlier than we normally do,” said Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department. “There have been years where we’ve had early flu seasons, but not quite this early.”
Horton said there’s also been an increase in other respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and gastrointestinal viruses.
“There’s just a lot of spread of various illnesses, not only in our area but all across the state,” he said, “and we’re hearing it in other parts of the country as well.”
Laura Gillim, infection prevention supervisor at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, echoed Horton’s comments and said the peak for the last flu season didn’t occur until March.
“Flu season runs typically (from) October to March … so we’re seeing it earlier than we have seen in previous years,” she said. “We’re starting off this flu season strong with … (a) high number of positive influenza swabs and equally high numbers of influenza admissions.”
As of Tuesday, Gillim said the hospital has confirmed 386 positive influenza swabs this November, compared to 189 swabs reported in October.
“This isn’t the highest month of positive influenza swabs that we’ve ever seen,” she said, “but it’s getting up there.”
Horton said health officials were warned about the possibility of seeing an early flu season.
“The flu typically increases in the winter months, and the Southern Hemisphere this year saw a really bad flu season,” he said. “Generally when they see a bad flu season in their winter; when the winter moves to the Northern Hemisphere, that’s typically the pattern as well.”
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the current influenza activity level was classified as “widespread” for the reporting period between Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
There were 3,342 confirmed influenza cases reported throughout the state and one confirmed death thus far in the 2022-23 influenza season.
Horton said there was “virtually” no flu concerns the past two years due to the mitigation efforts taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“People were working from home, people were avoiding crowded indoor spaces, people were wearing masks when they were out and about — all those things kind of had an impact in molding flu rates for a couple years,” he said, “and all of those mitigation practices are, for the most part, gone now.”
“With fewer masking, we’re seeing more influenza infections,” Gillim said.
Horton said COVID-19 cases are also still present.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 196 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Nov. 7-13 — a drop of 23 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County cases dropped, with 110 reported compared to the previously reported 121 cases.
Hancock County reported five new cases, McLean County rose to 18 cases and Ohio County reported 10 new cases, a decrease of six.
Three COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the district, with one each in Daviess and Hancock counties.
The district averaged 28 new COVID-19 cases a day, with all counties in the district classified as having low COVID-19 community levels.
“Our case numbers are still relatively low, but it’s still out there in the community, and that’s still playing a contributing role as well,” Horton said.
Gillim said there are some similarities regarding symptoms between COVID-19 and influenza, such as fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pains and body aches, headaches, vomiting and diarrhea.
“There’s also a change in loss of taste or smell with both …,” she said, “but it is seen more frequently with COVID-19.”
Gillim said those who come down with the flu should stay hydrated, take Tylenol or ibuprofen to alleviate fever and utilize general over-the-counter medications for other symptoms experienced.
Horton and Gillim advise people to protect themselves by getting a flu shot if able to, washing hands thoroughly, using hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting surfaces and staying away from those who are ill.
“Everyone needs to be reminded that it is time to get your influenza vaccination,” Gillim said. “...There are some people that are (at) higher risk of serious complications such as young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and then people over 65 years of age; especially if they are in those age groups, they need to be getting their flu vaccine.
“Those same practices that you were doing … to help fight COVID can help fight influenza.”
