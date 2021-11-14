With higher food prices resulting from nationwide inflation and supply chain disruptions, area food banks are facing product shortages as they prepare for their busiest time of the year.
Glenn Roberts, executive director of Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, said the organization serves 33 counties in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois and is being affected by the increased prices American consumers are seeing at the grocery store.
“We are seeing less donations come here to the food bank,” Roberts said Thursday. “When there are shortages of donations, then we have to go out and purchase, and of course, we are facing the same increase in pricing that everyone is facing.”
Roberts said the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional canned food drives, which is still impacting the organization.
The Associated Press reported that supply chain disruptions, lower inventory and labor shortages have all contributed to create a difficult situation for nonprofit food banks across the country.
Roberts said he recently read that the 2021 holiday season will result in individuals enjoying what is most likely the most expensive holiday meals of their lives.
“I hear if you want to get your turkey, get it now, because there is a shortage of smaller turkeys,” Roberts said. “Yes, we are seeing a pinch, and we’re calling on the community to help us financially, or to donate food.”
As a Feeding America food bank, Tri-State Food Bank’s main objective is to supply pantries and food kitchens with food for those in need. In addition to Daviess County, the organization also serves food banks in Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, McLean, Union and Webster counties.
“Last year, we distributed over 17 million pounds of food to the Tri-state (area),” Roberts said.
Bob Russell, administrative pastor and co-director of community outreach at Owensboro’s Alive Church, said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, things have become unpredictable for the church’s food pantry.
“It is a roller coaster, I will be honest with you,” Russell said Thursday.
Russell said Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, was able to secure more food than usual when the pandemic was at its height because food was not being purchased from area farmers, so it was purchased by the government and given to the food bank.
“Now that we are having a problem with prices going up, it limits what kind of food we get,” he said.
Having to buy more and more canned goods, Russell said when there is a discount available at an area store, all the local food banks work together so everyone is aware of the deal.
The church distributes between 120 and 140 food boxes during the third Thursday of each month. It also hosts a free community meal on the third Wednesday of the month that begins at 5:30 p.m.
“Next Wednesday we are going to do the turkey and dressing and serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Russell said.
Some of the highest-priority items for the Church Alive food pantry are powdered milk, instant mashed potatoes, canned corn, green beans and hams.
Roberts said at Tri-State Food Bank, canned soup is at the top of its list, in regards to most-needed items.
“The prices for canned soup are going up, and it is just such a good, simple and nutritious, easy-to-fix meal,” he said.
Other desired items include pasta, pasta sauce, rice and canned pork and beans, as well as canned protein items such as tuna, beef or chicken.
“We don’t get very much as donations, and we would certainly welcome more tuna and canned meat,” Roberts said.
While November and December are often the busiest months for food pantries, Roberts said he would like to clear up a widespread belief that community need is the greatest during the holidays.
“The need is actually greatest in the summer months, and that is due in great part to kids being out of school,” he said. “When kids are out of school, they are not getting their school lunches or school breakfasts, and that has a huge impact on a family’s budget.”
For a complete list of Daviess County food pantries and contact information, as well as how to donate, visit www.tristate foodbank.org.
