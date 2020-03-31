Food pantries across the county are adjusting their procedures to comply with social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And for one food bank, the fear of placing volunteers and customers in harms way has caused the group to shut its’ doors.
Landon’s Hope in White Plains decided to close Monday until further notice, said director Tammy Moore.
“My volunteers are too special and our customers, too,” she said. “Because they wouldn’t use common sense, we’ve got 85-year-old people walking up trying to get a food box, instead of letting us bring it to them.”
Moore said they are going to decide in 10 days if they will reopen, and then, she said, they’ll look at it again every 10 days until they can open safely.
All that remain open have adapted their procedures to comply with CDC guidelines.
Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County typically allowed clients to come in and shop like at a store. At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, they tried to limit the number of people in their store and found out a lot of people would congregate outside, said director Philip McCoy.
“We switched over to a box system where we put together boxes of food, and we’re meeting people in the parking lot and are bringing their boxes of food out to them,” he said.
CFB is also a distribution center for Hopkins County Schools meal program. They provide bag lunches and breakfast for the next day to children 18 and younger. They make sack lunches for adults too.
CFB has maintained its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The non-profit has cut their evening hours until the crisis is over, said McCoy.
Starting today, Hope 2 All in Nortonville has changed their procedures as well. They are doing drive-thru food distribution. Clients can come and pick up boxes. They will follow newly placed signs for traffic flow. Director Brad Payne said they take the box to the car and then step away. The client will then get out and load their box into their vehicle.
“We’re trying to keep as much distance as possible between the people outside and inside volunteers,” Payne said. “They drive-in, and we take their name, address and number in household. We turn that information into Feed America, and then we make their boxes and take them as fast as we can possibly turn them out.”
As far as inventory, Payne said they are doing well and do not have a need yet. Hope 2 All is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Covenant Care at Covenant Community Church is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday except the first Tuesday of the month. The church’s executive pastor, Andrew Harris, said during the COVID-19 crisis, they are taking things week-by-week.
“Right now, we do not have plans of shutting down, but that’s subject to change, depending on instructions from local government and how we interpret those instructions,” Harris said.
At this time, Covenant Care doesn’t need donations, but Harris believes they will within the next four to six weeks as inventory declines. Safety is their biggest concern, and because of it, they have revamped how they distribute their food.
Like Hope 2 All, they are placing a box beside a vehicle, and the person in the car will load their container in the car.
“We’re trying to make this as safe as possible,” he said. “We are limiting the amount of people that are handling food. They’re all wearing gloves and doing everything proper. We have social distancing practices all in line.”
The Dawson Area Personal Services is maintaining its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They have closed foot traffic to their pantry. Director Jeff Winfrey said they decided the best way to do it was to take the number in their household and take a box out and step away.
“We figured that if the groceries run shorter or if money runs short with people that are laid-off and unemployed, we’re anticipating that our need will probably rise during the next few weeks.”
Winfrey said they had recently made an appeal on Facebook for donations. He said their shelves look better now than they have in a while. But, at the same time, they are always in need.
“The more we have, the more we can give,” he said.
At this time of crisis, Winfrey said that it is encouraging to see people helping each other out. Last week they had contacted Moore at Landon’s Hope in Sebree. He said DAPS was able to get a truckload because Landon’s Hope in Sebree had more then they needed.
“The idea that food banks are helping food banks is mighty encouraging, too,” he said. “We’re in bad times in the country, but that brings out the good in people.”
If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, call them at 270-825-8296. If you’d like to donate to DAPS, you can reach out to them through their Facebook page. For more information, visit each group’s website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.