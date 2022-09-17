Rising prices have left some families struggling to consistently put food on the table, which has led to an uptick in visits to food pantries.
But the high cost of food as had an impact on the pantries as well. They are trying to meet the increase in demand at the same time that donations are declining.
McLean County saw this need firsthand on Friday. Cars were lined up from the 4-H Center at Myer Creek Park to Kentucky 136 for a mobile food distribution in partnership with Evansville’s Tri-State Food Bank.
David Butler, a delivery driver for Tri-State, said they were providing boxes of produce and other groceries for families in need of assistance.
The food bank prepared 200 produce and 200 emergency food boxes for McLean County, along with 240 cartons of eggs.
“Just in the last six months I’ve seen a big increase, especially in the towns arounds the areas that were devastated by the tornadoes,” Butler said. “The need has really gone up.”
The need at some of the food pantries that Tri-State works with has doubled, or even tripled, after COVID-19, Butler said.
“They have said COVID-19 was bad, but even though that’s kind of over, they are still seeing a big increase in people,” he said.
Butler hears from some people who say they struggle to manage grocery bills that are as much as three times what they were a few years ago.
“Stuff like this, they’ve gotten to where they rely on it,” he said about the mobile food distribution.
Approximately 24% of Tri-State’s funding comes from federal sources, and approximately 76% comes from non-governmental sources, according to its website. The agency also received a Community Development Block Grant from the City of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development.
“Some of our (food donations) come from resources outside of our service area,” Butler said. “We just signed a deal with a big farm in northern Illinois to bring produce to our Vienna office and then we bring it down from Vienna. Everyone is pitching in.”
Tri-State’s radius covers 33 counties in southern Illinois, southern Indiana and western Kentucky.
“This has been a great experience for me,” Butler said. “You feel like you’re doing something. You’re giving back to the community. It makes it worth it. I can see the difference being made.”
McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the county also hosted a Tri-State mobile distribution site in 2021.
“I think it’s relative to the price of commodities at the grocery store,” Dame said. “I think this provides a little pinch of relief for our residents.”
Organizers tried to ration the boxes to one per vehicle, but if families needed more than one, they were sent to the back of the line to go through again, Dame said.
“It’s to make sure everyone that showed up today got at least one box of food,” he said. “There’s definitely a need. This is a fantastic program.”
The county has a few other food pantries to help offer assistance, including God’s House of Hope and miscellaneous churches.
“They are a steady source,” Dame said. “If an individual has come into a situation where they need help, they can contact my office. We keep a list of food banks and non-profits that we work with.”
Daviess County is seeing similar issues.
More from this section
Harry Pedigo, executive director of the Daniel Pitino Shelter, said the center has had to make some spending cuts because of the lack of financial support.
“We had a food pantry up until July,” he said. “We weren’t able to continue that because the state funding was a two-year cycle, but we still have the soup kitchen.”
Cash donations to the center have also declined by about $20,000 over the last two years, he said.
It’s a different story with St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, though, where Pedigo is also executive director.
“We are licensed as a food pantry, but we aren’t open to the public,” he said. “We help the residents who are moving out to stock their first apartments.”
Pedigo said 90% of the meals are donated to the shelter, including dry and fresh goods.
“The donations at St. Ben’s have been good,” Pedigo said. “We have a strong following and group of supporters, so we are pretty consistent in that area.”
Collaboration at both facilities has increased, he said.
“Prior to me taking over in administration, there were strict donation policies, which I think were doing more harm than good,” he said. “We wanted to relax them and be more accommodating and considerate of the schedules of those in the community.”
The Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict’s accept donations any day of the week before 11 p.m.
Yellow Creek Baptist Church has also seen the need when it comes to fighting hunger.
The church services families at East View Elementary School, Meadow Lands Elementary School and Daviess County Middle School through the Daviess County Public Schools’ backpack program.
Judy Tyler and Linda Hendley, members at Yellow Creek Baptist, assist the church with their food donations.
Tyler said the church’s food pantry used to be open to the public, but it became overloaded by the demand.
“We didn’t have the funding to keep up with the amount of people,” she said. “We decided to close it for a little while to figure out how we wanted to proceed.”
The church decided to service the needs in its immediate area.
“We have reached out to the trailer parks in our area, along with the Family Resource Youth Service Centers and the senior citizens in our community,” Hendley said.
The pantry receives some of its donations from the Sunday school classes at the church. It also receives boxes of spaghetti sauce from Ragu and toilet paper from Scott, at no cost to the church.
Hendley said the church also has a Blessings Closet where household items are stored for families that need them.
While the Yellow Creek Baptist pantry is not open to the public, it has seen an increase in use since the beginning of September with schools starting back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.