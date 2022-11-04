A new entity called Double D Group is starting a food manufacturing facility in Greenville. It is projected to create 200 jobs.
Double D Group is an affiliate entity of the Minnesota-based Downs Food Group, “a leading fully-cooked protein processor and co-packer of frozen entrees,” its website says.
According to Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority records, the company is investing $41.5 million into the project, which entails the Double D Group renovating a facility in Greenville that previously housed a grocery store distributor.
Double D Group will be manufacturing “primarily protein-based food under USDA guidelines,” said Orrin Mclendon, company general manager.
Mclendon said Double D hopes to start construction “ASAP” so that it can begin operating early next year.
Mclendon said Greenville’s location in relation to Down Foods’ distribution networks, as well as the city’s employment demographics, made it the “perfect location” to set up shop.
Double D Group will initially employ 110 people and then increase its staff to 200 within three years — at an average wage of $27, including benefits, KEDFA records state. Double D Group’s negotiated tax incentive amount with the state is $3 million, the records state.
Greenville Mayor Jane Yonts said Double D Group will provide a welcome economic boost to the city and county.
“It’s great news anytime you get that many jobs coming to your community,” she said. “It’s going to help Greenville, but it’s also going to help the entire Muhlenberg County.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also touted the benefits of Double D Group during a press conference last week.
“The Double D Group in Muhlenberg County is investing $41.5 million and creating 200 new jobs,” Beshear said on Oct. 27, according to KentuckyToday. “We’ll have more on this in the coming days, but it’s real special after what we went through, nearly a year ago. We’ve been able to not just rebuild homes, but give people hope in these communities through new employment and new opportunities.”
Mclendon also said his company will soon issue a press release with more details about the project.
