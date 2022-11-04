A new entity called Double D Group is starting a food manufacturing facility in Greenville. It is projected to create 200 jobs.

Double D Group is an affiliate entity of the Minnesota-based Downs Food Group, “a leading fully-cooked protein processor and co-packer of frozen entrees,” its website says.

