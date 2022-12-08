In the winter, food trucks are often hard to find.
So Ben Skiadas, owner of The Lure Seafood and Grille, The Lure Smoke Shack and Famous Bistro, and Sally Knight Ward of Welborn Floral and Events have teamed up to create The Lot — a four-day Christmas event for food trucks from Thursday (Dec. 8) through Sunday.
“She had the lot and a tent, and we saw an opportunity for food trucks,” Skiadas said. “We’re working together on this.”
The event will be at 900 E. Fourth St., beside Welborn’s.
“Ever since we had the Good Time Tent (on Veterans Boulevard) during 2020, people have been asking us to do it again,” Skiadas said. “Sally already has the tent up and decorated, so it’s a perfect storm.”
When restaurants had to limit the number of customers they could have inside during the height of the COVID pandemic, Skiadas set up a big tent on the vacant lot at St. Ann Street and Veterans Boulevard and delivered food from his restaurants.
Last month, he said he was working to create a food truck park where food trucks can gather and draw diners to them.
“I’m hoping to have a Christmas event this year and then start up the food truck park in the spring,” he said then.
This week, Skiadas said the food truck park on The Lot will open around April 20.
But he said, “If we waited until spring to do it, we would miss the Christmas season. Each day will raise money for a different charity.”
Next year, Skiadas said, “We intend to be open at least Thursday though Sunday each week. Sally uses the tent for weddings. We can cater the weddings if people want.”
He said, “There will be other events during the year.”
There’s space for seven food trucks at a time, Skiadas said.
Thursday is Max’s Howliday Pawtry, which will benefit SparKy — Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky.
There’s a pet costume contest, pictures of pets with Santa, a pop-up bar from The Lure and Thursday night football on big screen TVs.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday is Eat, Drink and Be Ugly starting at 6 p.m.
That event, which benefits the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, will have a wine tasting, a wine raffle, a Christmas feast, a string quartet and a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Saturday features a pop-up concert with Dustin Taylor On The Rocks from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event benefits Toys for Tots. Admission is a $5 cover charge or a new toy.
And Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., there’s a Bourbon Pajama Party to benefit the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
It features a Smoke Shack buffet, a bourbon bar, a bourbon raffle, a cigar bar and a viewing of “Elf” on a big screen TV.
Skiadas said, “The Smoke Shack will be there every day, but I’m not sure yet which trucks will be there which days.”
For information, check The Lot on Facebook and The Lot Owensboro on Instagram.
