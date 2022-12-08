THE LOT

Ben Skiadas stands inside a large events tent Wednesday set up at 900 E. Fourth St. where he and Welborn Floral and Events owner Sally Knight Ward have planned The Lot — a four-day Christmas event for food trucks.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In the winter, food trucks are often hard to find.

So Ben Skiadas, owner of The Lure Seafood and Grille, The Lure Smoke Shack and Famous Bistro, and Sally Knight Ward of Welborn Floral and Events have teamed up to create The Lot — a four-day Christmas event for food trucks from Thursday (Dec. 8) through Sunday.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.