In the face of COVID-19 restrictions, Daviess County Public Library IT Assistant and general programming guru Wes Johnson is putting on a socially distanced food truck festival.
Beginning on Nov. 2 and going through Nov. 6, five of the area’s favorite food trucks will be gracing patrons and passersby of the library with sustenance during the lunch-rush, he said.
“They will be at the library around lunchtime until traffic slows down,” he said. “I pretty much tell them that they can stay as long as they would like. I really wanted to have some bluegrass musicians playing in our reading garden, but we aren’t there with regulations just yet. We have to play it by the book.”
The week will begin with Curbside Kitchen on Monday, J’s Good Grub on Tuesday, Taqueria La Bendicion De Dios on Wednesday, A Tasty Bite of Europe on Thursday and The Spot on Friday. The week long food truck festival is another step forward in programming returning to the library, Johnson said.
“We are still limited in our indoor programming and have had to continue to be creative,” he said. “I figured we could do this modified festival and keep people properly distanced. I have said it before, the library is a cultural hub and this is a way for people to support our growing food truck culture and give people a cool thing to do on their lunch break. We hope people will be encouraged to come down and grab a bite and a couple of books before heading back to work. It is a great opportunity and event for everybody involved.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.