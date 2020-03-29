Back in 2014, when the city approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to operate in Owensboro, it took awhile for the idea to catch on.
But food trucks have become a common sight around the city in the past six years.
And they’ve really taken off since Gov. Andy Beshear ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.
Armando Ortiz, owner of Real Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, said his food truck gave away nearly 4,000 meals during the first few days after dining rooms closed.
“I enjoyed doing it very much,” he said. “It was exciting to help people. But I had to stop it because of the rising number of cases in the community. There was too much risk.”
Ortiz said, “98% to 99% of the people were in cars. When people walked up, I tried to keep them 12 to 15 feet apart. We ran out of food every day.”
One day, he said, “We had to turn away a lot of people at Chautauqua Park. I didn’t expect so many that day. I felt bad about that.”
There were also problems with crowd control, Ortiz said.
“We ran into people cutting line,” he said. “Somebody tried to run over somebody with a car. But, it was very, very hard to quit giving food to people.”
Even though the food is no longer free, Ortiz is still finding good crowds at his food truck.
“We’ve been setting up at businesses that are still open,” he said. “But a lot are working from home now. We’re still setting up at Glenmore, the hospital’s business office on Frederica, the medical complex on Veach.”
Ortiz said his restaurant business is also “very steady with deliveries and pickups. We’ve been very blessed.”
Jeremy Johnson said his J’s Good Grub has always been busy.
But with the pandemic, he’s even busier.
“I’ve been working 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.,” he said. “Wings and fries have been the biggest items.”
Johnson said, “A lot of businesses like Kroger and (Ragu-Mizkan) have been doing employee appreciation things for those who are coming in to work. We’ve been cooking for them.”
He said, “I try to space people out in line so they aren’t too close together.”
The pandemic, Johnson said, is “bringing in a lot of new customers.
He said, “People are in need and we’ve been delivering to the sick and shut-ins.”
Sulie Villanueva said her family’s La Bendicion de Dios Taqueria (“The Blessing of God”) food truck is open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in front of Los Nopales Mexican Grill, 3600 Frederica St.
“It’s easier to operate the food truck than the restaurant during this,” she said. “It takes fewer people and the menu is smaller.”
Tri-R-Tips Hawaiian-style BBQ moved to Owensboro from California four years ago.
Nathaniel Rose said he normally operates it from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at different locations across the county.
But he said because restaurants’ dining rooms are closed now, he’s expanded the hours to from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.
His wife, Amber, said, “Because we know people don’t want to get out too much, we have offered free delivery for all orders above $20.”
Sales are running a little higher this month than they were last year, she said.
But Amber Rose said most of the companies she and her husband have set up near in the past are now closed by the pandemic.
“So, we are having to get creative with spots that will allow us to set up in their parking lots near areas that would be in higher demand,” she said.
Food truck owners said they post their locations on Facebook so people can find them.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
