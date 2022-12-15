On Wednesday night, families with young children began arriving at the Walmart store on Kentucky 54, to participate in one of the city’s holiday traditions.
At the store, the families were paired up with law enforcement officers from about every agency in the city and county. The officers, many of whom were joined by their spouses and children, then took the families shopping for children’s clothes and Christmas toys.
The event, Shop With A Cop, has been put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 for decades. The FOP raises the money for the event and provides each child $175 — at least half for clothes and the rest for toys.
The children are recommended to the FOP by teachers and family resource officers at their schools.
Samantha Roberts who was shopping with two sons, Christopher Lanham and Calin Lanham, said the event is a big part of her sons’ Christmas.
“My kids went three years ago, and they really enjoyed every minute of it,” Roberts said.
The year has been financially difficult for Roberts, with her having to travel frequently to help her parents, who both have health problems. But Wednesday night, Roberts and her sons were happy.
“It’s good to see them smile,” Roberts said.
The event is coordinated by Lodge 16 chaplain Loren Yonts, who is a sergeant at the Owensboro Police Department.
Yonts said the Lodge does spring and fall fundraisers to generate the money for the back to school Shop With A Cop, and for the Christmastime event.
The Lodge is taking 112 children shopping over three nights this week. Typically, the Lodge tries to keep number between 90 and 100 children, Yonts said.
“This year, we had a tremendous request” for assistance from the program, Yonts said. When asked about the surge in requests, Yonts said, “if I had to guess, the economy does factor into it some. “We are scheduled to spend just over $18,000” on the selected children this year.
Kia Barrett was there with her daughter, Olivia Barrett. Olivia was hoping to find a guitar. Barrett said Olivia was invited by her school’s family resource center.
“It has been a rough couple of years,” Kia Barrett said. “I’m a single mom. This is our second year doing this.”
Last year, Olivia wanted a jack in the box. Barrett said they couldn’t find one, but the officer who shopped with the family purchased one later, gift-wrapped it and delivered it to their house for the child.
“I could tell it was not for personal gain. It was from the heart,” Barrett said.
OPD officer Dalton Howard and Lydea Howard were helping Christopher and Calin Lanham shop. Dalton Howard also participated in the event last year.
“I thought it was a great experience,” Howard said.
The children were excited about all the toy options in front of them.
“We’re having a great time getting and putting back,” Howard said. “We’re able to get them as much as they want to get. It’s good to know they (the FOP) do this.”
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger came from being sworn in at the county courthouse to participate in the event.
“I hope it’s impactful, especially in the culture we’re in where the police are vilified,” Maglinger said.
The children who participate in Shop With A Cop “know there are officers who care,” Maglinger said.
Roberts said the event was good, because her sons can see law enforcement as being caring people.
“A lot of people put out there that cops are bad, but not all cops are bad, just like not all people are bad,” Roberts said.
