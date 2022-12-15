On Wednesday night, families with young children began arriving at the Walmart store on Kentucky 54, to participate in one of the city’s holiday traditions.

At the store, the families were paired up with law enforcement officers from about every agency in the city and county. The officers, many of whom were joined by their spouses and children, then took the families shopping for children’s clothes and Christmas toys.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.