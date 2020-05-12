This year’s Police Memorial, which was scheduled to be held Friday, has been canceled.
“We’ve had a service here since 1985,” Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said, “and this will be the first year we didn’t have it.”
The Police Memorial was created as a salute to officers who lost their lives while on duty. Last year, there were 146 line-of-duty deaths among law enforcement officers nationwide, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused 24 line-of-duty deaths among police officers. That accounts for about one-third of the 72 line-of-duty deaths nationwide so far this year.
Anthony Cobb, the chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16, said FOP officials had to take officer safety into consideration when they decided to cancel this year’s event.
“Because of the COVID-19 that is going around, the state FOP canceled their memorial, and they haven’t been meeting,” Cobb said. “We wanted to follow suit.
“This the first time we’ve ever had to cancel,” Cobb said. “It’s tough. Fortunately, here in Owensboro, we haven’t lost anybody (in the line of duty in the past year), but we still want to honor those who lost their lives.”
But, “the last thing we want to do is put anybody at risk,” by holding a large event, Cobb said. “We have a lot of retired officers that come, senior citizens that come and children that come … You’re putting a lot of people in a small space.”
The event was scheduled to be held at Brushy Fork Baptist Church. “Hopefully, we can hold it there next year,” he said.
“We are following the rules” of social distancing and avoiding gatherings of people, Cobb said. “Our biggest thing right now is officer safety and community safety.”
Some form of tribute to fallen officers could be held in the future, he said.
“We may do something later, but right now, we haven’t been able to meet,” Cobb said.
Of the cancellation, Cobb said, “I hate it. It’s a neat event and it brings us together.”
