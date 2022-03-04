The Fraternal Order of Police Owensboro Lodge 16 has endorsed Chris Castlen, a retired OPD officer, for Daviess County commissioner in the western district.
The news release said that Castlen’s election platform includes improving pay, benefits and incentives for Daviess County first-responders to keep pace with surrounding communities, recruiting and retaining the best talent to serve the citizens of Daviess County and working with all people to find solutions, despite differences of opinion.
Castlen began his career as a deputy jailer at the Daviess County Detention Center and went on to join the Owensboro Police Department.
After his retirement in 2017, he began working in human relations at Owensboro Health.
Castlen said he was "deeply honored" to receive the endorsement.
He lives in Owensboro with his wife, Stacy, and their three daughters.
