Tuesday evening, a group of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, deputy jailers, constables and EMTs gathered at the Frederica Street Walmart for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16’s annual Shop With A Cop.
The lodge has been holding Shop With A Cop for decades, and has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the lodge is spreading the event over three nights, to distance the children and officers.
“Altogether, we should have 93 to 95 kids,” said Officer Loren Yonts, an Owensboro Police Department officer and coordinator for the event. “This year, we were able to go up to $180 per child.”
The FOP lodge raises all the funds for the event through its telemarketing campaign. Once the campaign concludes, the lodge will have raised between $16,000 and $17,000, Yonts said.
Last year, the FOP provided $160 per child.
“We knew the price of things had gone up, so we are trying to adjust for that and make sure it doesn’t hurt the kids,” Yonts said.
The kids chosen to participate are recommended to the FOP by schools, and by officers who encounter kids and families in need while making service calls. Half of the funds must be spent on clothes and shoes. The rest can be spent on Christmas toys.
Kaylan Jones and her son, Kaysen, were shopping for toys with Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelsey Skaggs. Jones’ other sons were shopping with officers elsewhere in the store.
“I have three boys at home,” Jones said. Being selected for Shop With A Cop “is really helping this year,” she said.
Skaggs said she has participated in the Christmas event for several years. When asked what brings her back, Skaggs said, “I think it’s just being able to help a kid in a different area.”
Tammy Winstead, who was shopping with her son Trevor Douglas with the help of a sheriff’s deputy and OPD office, said she wasn’t looking for any particular item for Trevor.
“I’m just looking for him to actually have a good Christmas this year,” Winstead said.
The officers will take more children shopping at Walmart over the next couple of nights, while rescheduling with a group of kids who have to postpone because of a possible COVID exposure. Yonts said people walking by in the store thank the officers, but that it’s the donations to the campaign that makes the event possible.
“It’s the community that gives us the ability to do this,” Yonts said. “If the community didn’t support us, we wouldn’t be able to do it at all.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
