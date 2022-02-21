The column has been a champion of the past and there is no reason to believe that posture will not continue to exist until the future — as far as this writer’s concerned — has run out of time.
And why not?
In a nation that now seems to be standing in the rocky path of indecision, doubt, illness and vastly differing political views, there does not seem to be as much good stuff to recall as there once was.
And maybe I’m just an old fogey fearful of the past sliding out of the mirror of remembrance and not having a lot more to build on.
I’m not sure what prompted the question, but my son, Marty, and I were having breakfast one day last week, and he asked if we had refrigerators back when I was a very young boy.
And yes, the answer was no.
Ice boxes were the refrigerants of the past for a lot of people, and they were ions removed from modern day refrigerators.
I never knew of many people who put a lot of stock in ice boxes. And my mother was one of them. However, it was all she had, and that left few choices.
For starters, ice boxes were just that — plain standup wooden boxes in which we put a block of ice and hoped the ice didn’t melt and the milk didn’t sour.
That ice, by the way, came by way of an ice card we placed in front of our home that told the ice delivery man if we wanted a 10-pound block, a 29-pounder or heavier.
And the life of that ice depended on the heat inside your home, and there was no way to determine how long it would last.
Not exactly one of the better appliances mankind ever dealt with.
Prior to the emergence of ice boxes, my mom had a slightly different way of preserving food, especially on Sunday.
What mom did was take the food remaining from Sunday lunch, place it at the center of the table and cover it with a table cloth. Come supper time, we removed the cloth and ate again.
Then one day, and several dollars later, our world caught up with progress and a beautiful white refrigerator showed up in our home. It was going to be a miracle worker when the time came for us to round up enough money to buy food to put in it.
All of that was a long tIme go. Nothing led to something, something led to something a little better, a little better improved to a satisfactory point, and here I sit writing about something as far removed from today’s world as an ice box.
But, I guess they did have peace.
