A few weeks back, I shared some of my favorite memories from bluegrass festivals past.
I wrote that perhaps the most emotional moment came in 1991, when the Red River Valley Boys from Moscow came to town.
The Soviet Union was collapsing, and Americans were welcoming Russians with open arms.
Boris Voinov, the lead singer and guitar player, told the crowd that they were unable to buy bluegrass instruments in Russia.
So the band spent years making their own instruments.
American bluegrass musicians were so impressed with the band’s abilities that they set out to find them top-of-the-line American instruments while they were in Owensboro.
Martin Guitar Co., which a spokesman said had never given away an instrument since its founding in 1833, presented Voinov with a guitar.
And Gibson USA supplied a banjo and mandolin for the band.
When the band played “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” it was hard to find a dry eye in the crowd.
This week, I got an email from Voinov.
So here, as Paul Harvey used to say, is the rest of the story.
“Thank you for remembering,” Voinov said. “That was truly a tour of a lifetime for us back then. I still do have and play that Martin guitar they gave me on stage. And our handmade banjo and upright bass were taken to the bluegrass music museum. I am wondering if we are the only Russian musicians featured in an American museum.
“I remember that I was deeply inspired and touched by the warmth and hospitality shown to us by people in Owensboro. We were treated and welcomed exceptionally, which actually made us feel very humble and shy. Did you know that after the festival was over the Osborne Brothers gave us their time at the Grand Ole Opry and, from the moment we opened up with “I Saw The Light,” the audience gave us a continuous standing ovation throughout the entire set? Hard to forget.
“I made my way to the U.S. a couple of years later in 1993 and permanently settled here since then.”
Voinov, who had been an emergency physician in Russia, said he returned to clinical medicine, “got my MD license and currently practice as a psychiatrist.
“By the way, my home is in Nashville after all my travels around this country. Looks like that place has a very special draw to me.
“I am in Massachusetts right now for about another year or so helping out hospitals in need for doctors. I could think of early summer 2022 for a visit to Owensboro.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.