PAYTON FORD PIC 1

Payton Ford, who goes by the pen name C.P. Ford, holds a paperback version of his book, “The Shattered Veil: The Diary of Victor L. Price,” on Wednesday inside his Ghostly Productions store.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne |

Messenger-Inquirer

While the community has come to know Payton Ford as the owner and operator of the Halloween-themed company Ghostly Productions, he’s recently added author to his résumé.

Ford, under the pen name C.P. Ford, released his first book, “The Shattered Veil: The Diary of Victor L. Price,” on Jan. 5 on Amazon, which is described as “a horror story written for horror fans by a horror fan.”

