The International Center board has named Diane Ford its new site director.

Ford began volunteering at the center last year. She said she’s looking forward to continuing her work.

The position was previously held by Anna Allen, who resigned April 18. The board asked Ford to step in as director, effective immediately.

Ford began working with the center in September, after her daughter, who was studying immigration in school, became interested in helping Afghan refugees’ transition.

Ford said she felt compelled to help and visited the center’s office, asking what she could do to assist. She quickly became involved in organizing donations for refugees and solidifying housing, eventually being named as volunteer housing coordinator.

During that time, she said she became the point of contact for refugees, helping organize meals and transportation, seeing that their medical needs were addressed and doing about anything else to get them what they needed.

“In the past, Owensboro has seen the arrival of around 10-12 refugees each month, year round,” International Center board chair Allen Youngman said. “The sudden influx of almost 200 Afghans created some real issues for us, since we didn’t have the capacity in terms of staffing and resources to quickly handle that volume. Fortunately, the Owensboro community stepped up and made a huge difference.”

He said one of the community members who provided significant assistance was Ford.

“We literally could not have done it without her countless hours of work and dedication to smoothing the way for our Afghans to become valuable members of our community,” he said. “We realized that Diane has the expertise and leadership ability to continue to guide the efforts in Owensboro, so the board asked her to consider staying on as the site director.”

Ford, according to an announcement from the center, not only comes with a dedication to and experience assisting International Center clients, but also has a background in working with nonprofits and has strong ties to the Owensboro area, which is essential in obtaining the necessary resources and funding for the cause.

“The progression into this role has been a very natural one, as I have worked very closely with the staff and the clients for the past eight months,” Ford said. “I was delighted to accept the invitation of the board of directors when asked to help manage the organization’s growth, strengthen community partners and create an infrastructure equipped to best serve both our existing and our future clients.”

Ford said she plans to remain committed to ensuring clients are provided with a welcoming and supportive integration into the community and that they have every opportunity for long-term success.

