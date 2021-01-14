The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced that it will waive fees on several dates in 2021.
Fees will be waived at most recreation areas and day-use sites as well as some campgrounds, the Forest Service said in a statement.
The dates include Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 13-15 in observance of President’s Day, June 12 in observance of National Get Outdoors Day, Sept 25 in observance of National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
In addition, boat ramp fees will be waived June 5-6 at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake at boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds to observe National Fishing and Boating Week.
