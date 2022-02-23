In June 2018, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum closed its doors in the RiverPark Center complex and began moving to its new $15.4 million home at Second and Frederica streets.
Now, nearly four years later, the 30,000-square-foot building that was home to the museum for more than 25 years is still as empty as it was the day the museum moved out.
There is no longer a sign on the building advertising that it’s for lease.
“The contract with the realtor expired,” Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, said Tuesday. “We’re still trying to figure out what to do next.”
The building — actually two buildings erected in 1873 and 1887, respectively — is on one of downtown’s busiest intersections.
“It’s a fabulous location,” Hancock said. “Several people have toured it. It has a ton of visibility, and it’s a prime location. But for some reason, maybe COVID and changing habits, no one has made a decision on it.”
Hopes were high in 2017, with the museum’s move just months away.
That year, the RiverPark sent out a request for proposals on the space and received seven or eight replies.
Representatives of four or five of them made site visits.
Ideas then included a brew pub, office space and a boutique hotel.
There’s a parking garage across the street, which RiverPark officials then thought made the corner buildings even more valuable than they were a few years earlier.
But nothing happened.
In November 2018, a month after the new Hall of Fame opened, the city decided to pay the RiverPark Center $195,000 to renovate the building.
A year later, the Owensboro City Commission decided to give the RiverPark Center more leeway in finding a tenant.
The lease with the city, which owns the building, had said that tenants there were limited to being involved in civic or performing arts.
But that was changed to say that the new tenants only had to have city approval and meet zoning requirements for the property.
About that time, Mayor Tom Watson outlined what he called a comprehensive downtown placement strategy that could relocate the Owensboro Museum of Science and History from its home at the former S.W. Anderson Building diagonally across Second Street into the old bluegrass museum space.
But that never happened either.
And the prime downtown real estate is still in search of a new tenant.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
