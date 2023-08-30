An Owensboro man has filed a complaint against the Daviess County Republican Party, alleging the party violated campaign finance laws at a fundraiser earlier this month.
Tyler Sagardoy filed the complaint with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance alleging the county Republican Party violated campaign finance law at an August 14 fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse.
The head of the county Republican Party said Tuesday that officials are cooperating with the Registry of Election Finance, and expect the matter to be resolved.
According to posts on the Republican Party’s Facebook page, the restaurant would donate 10% of food purchases to “Daviess County Republicans” of anyone who presented a flier about the fundraiser to restaurant staff.
Sagardoy’s complaint cites KRS 121.150(18), which says: “No candidate, slate of candidates, committee, except a political issues committee, or contributing organization, nor anyone on their behalf, shall knowingly accept a contribution from a corporation, directly or indirectly, except to the extent that the contribution is designated to a state executive committee’s building fund account established under KRS 121.172.”
Sagardoy, a Democrat, lost to Republican Larry Conder in the race for central district commissioner for Daviess Fiscal Court last November. He said Tuesday, “The first rule of campaign finance is you do not take money from corporations.”
Sagardoy said, “The fact of the matter is you don’t do that in Kentucky,” and “you can’t take money from companies, pure and simple. If they received any money from Texas Roadhouse, it goes against campaign finance” law.
The letter Sagardoy sent to the Registry of Election Finance notes that members of the Republican Party executive committee liked, shared or commented on the posts about the fundraiser.
Of his complaint, Sagardoy said, “you have to submit, under penalty of perjury, that you believe a campaign finance violation had or will occur.”
Jeff Heifner, managing partner for the Owensboro Texas Roadhouse, was not in the restaurant Tuesday.
Joanne Nelson, chairwoman of the county Republican Party, said officials had been informed of the complaint.
“We are aware of this complaint, are working with the KREF, and are working to resolve it,” Nelson said in a prepared statement. “It’s a legal proceeding, and we need to treat it accordingly and not comment on it.”
A letter sent to Sagardoy from the Registry said the county Republican Party has 15 days to file a response to the complaint. After the 15 days have passed, Registry officials will investigate to determine whether a violation took place.
