Former city clerk pleads guilty to theft

A former West Point city clerk and treasurer, charged with stealing about $75,000 over a nearly six-year span, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to amended charges as part of a plea agreement Tuesday afternoon in Hardin Circuit Court.

Melissa Goodwin, 47, between Jan. 1, 2015, and Aug. 19, 2020, took more than $10,000 of taxpayer money and failed to make required payments in the amount of more than $10,000, according to a plea agreement fact sheet.

She was indicted on abuse of public trust of more than $10,000 and less than $100,000 and theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 — Class C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

The Hardin County Commonwealth Attorney’s office amended the charges to less than $10,000, making both Class D felonies. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison — five years on each charge.

As part of the plea deal, Goodwin is required to pay $75,000 in restitution to the city of West Point, including $50,000 in the next 30 days. She also must serve nine months in prison and then will be on probation for the remainder of the 10-year sentence.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chris McCrary called Goodwin’s actions and “egregious violation of the trust that was placed into her by the citizens of West Point.”

“These actions require incarceration and that she make West Point financially whole,” McCrary said. Also as part of the agreement, she can’t hold a “position to serve the public in a position of trust,” McCrary said.

Goodwin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 4, 2020, by the city following a special meeting of West Point City Council.

She was arrested Feb. 8 by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a bench warrant and released the next day.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office consulted with West Point Mayor Billy Ash, city council members and the city attorney before extending the plea agreement offer.

Formal sentencing for Goodwin is 1:15 p.m. May 31.

