The Daviess County Public Library board met Friday with former employee Seth Boone during a closed session, during which the board offered him a new position within the library.
Boone filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in July. He alleged the library fired him after he was unable to fill quotas due to his disabilities.
Following the Friday meeting, Boone said he was unhappy with the offer.
“I told them I would think about it, but I’m not going to accept it,” he said. “I am insulted and baffled that they thought this would make me happy.”
Michelle Drake, library board president, said Boone and his father were asked to join the Friday meeting so the board could hear his side of the story.
“We wanted to get more insight as to what happened from his point of view,” she said. “We did offer a resolution to Seth.”
Drake said Boone told the board he “was interested” in the offer.
In his complaint, Boone named Brandan Hagan, public services manager at the library, as the supervisor who informed him of his termination.
On Friday, Boone said he was told neither Hagan nor Erin Waller, library director, would be disciplined for the alleged discrimination as of now. He said that is one of the reasons he was displeased with the offer.
“I’m angry that they’re taking a years-long issue and watering it down,” Boone said. “(The board) said they didn’t view this as discrimination, and it feels like they refuse to acknowledge that it happened.”
During its July 19 meeting, the board heard from other former employees who came forward with stories alleging discrimination they faced while employed at the library.
More from this section
“The board said they would not do anything about the discrimination other people have faced because they never filed a complaint,” Boone said Friday.
Boone said he was told the board will consider “minor changes” to library policies, such as changing the write-up procedure and adjusting cart quotas.
“They took out the part about if an employee is willing to change the behavior and are now just asking if the employee agrees or disagrees with the write-up,” he said. “I told them I disagreed with mine because there wasn’t anything I could do to change it.”
Drake said the board will continue to look at the library’s personnel policies.
“We have staff training scheduled for all staff on Sept. 11,” she said. “Some of that training will be (Americans with Disabilities Act) training and sensitivity training.”
Boone said he told the board on Friday that he would keep the EEOC complaint active.
“It wasn’t a surprise to me that the offer was all smoke and mirrors,” he said. “I’m disappointed, but I’m not surprised. This offer was worse than doing nothing.”
Boone, who had an interview with the EEOC scheduled for October, said the organization reached out about fast-tracking the meeting, which is now scheduled for Tuesday.
“I have a deep hatred for bigotry, and I cannot stand discrimination,” he said. “It was painful to experience, and it hurt seeing others come forward with similar stories.”
Despite being upset about the offer, Boone said he will still work to fight the alleged discrimination.
“This is something I can do something about,” he said. “It’s lit a fire in me that can’t be put out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.