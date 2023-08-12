The Daviess County Public Library board met Friday with former employee Seth Boone during a closed session, during which the board offered him a new position within the library.

Boone filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in July. He alleged the library fired him after he was unable to fill quotas due to his disabilities.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

