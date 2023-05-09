Stu Silberman, former Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2013, and now, 10 years later, he is searching for a kidney donor.

“It was during a routine physical and that’s when the doctor noticed something,” he said. “He sent me to a specialist and that doctor suggested going on a special diet and they kept monitoring my blood pressure. Everything was going well for a few years.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.