Stu Silberman, former Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2013, and now, 10 years later, he is searching for a kidney donor.
“It was during a routine physical and that’s when the doctor noticed something,” he said. “He sent me to a specialist and that doctor suggested going on a special diet and they kept monitoring my blood pressure. Everything was going well for a few years.”
Silberman said his numbers began to change and his kidney function decreased.
“At that point, I fully retired and remained on the diet, exercise routine and medications,” he said. “My kidney function is now at 13%, which is basically kidney failure. Now I’m awaiting treatment.”
The only two options Silberman said he has are to go on dialysis or transplant from a living donor.
“The difference in longevity between the two options is significant,” Silberman said. “I’ve had some complications so I’m not able to get one off the donor list.”
In the attempt to find a match, Silberman has created a Facebook page, “Kidney for Stu,” where interested donors can find out more about how to become a donor.
There are three Mayo Clinic phone numbers listed on the Facebook page that people can contact for more information about kidney transplants include Rochester, Minnesota: 866-249-1648; Jacksonville, Florida: 904-956-3309 and Phoenix, Arizona: 800-344-6296.
“They will have you fill out a health survey and arrange for a telehealth conference,” Silberman said. “Then you will receive a test in the mail to be blood tested to see if you’re a match.”
Silberman said if a match is detected, the person will go through a physical exam and if the exam shows good results, the person will be eligible to be a donor.
“The disqualification rate is high and you have to be in good physical health,” he said. “I’m working with the Off the List foundation, which helps find donors in your area.”
The search for a kidney won’t stop until Silberman is able to go through the transplant procedure.
“I had a friend who had 10 donors and none of them qualified,” he said. “I’ve had family that have stepped up, and one was pretty close. I’ve also had other people say they’d call in.”
Once someone decided to become a donor, Silberman said the process is confidential.
“I wouldn’t know who called until the time of the transplant,” he said. “I think there’s a law between donors and recipients for confidentiality purposes.”
Because of his current health state, Silberman could still rely on dialysis.
“It’s not always the best long-term solution,” he said. “The journey doesn’t end to try to find a kidney even if I go through dialysis. I can still find a donor and have a transplant after that. But it’s becoming more imminent now.”
Silberman said he hopes people consider organ donation in general.
“It does save lives,” he said. “There are 90,000 to 100,000 people waiting for a transplant, and I highly encourage people to consider being a living donor. Life doesn’t really change other than for the better knowing they made the contribution of giving the gift of life.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.