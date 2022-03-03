Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC is buying four city-owned lots around and including the property where Gabe’s Tower Inn was from 1963 to 2020, with plans to develop the area.
That’s the group of investors who bought the old Owensboro G.E. Motors Plant at 3301 Old Hartford Road in 2017 and the former Macy’s building on the west side of Towne Square Mall in 2021.
Jim Estes, who represents the group, said they’re planning to build a two- or three-story office building on the former hotel site.
The number of stories depends on the number of leases the company has before construction starts, he said.
Estes said the company has no plans for retail development there.
He said improvements being made to Gabe’s Shopping Center in that block are making it “as nice a center as any in town.”
In 2019, the city used federal dollars filtered through the city’s Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area program to create “Triplett Twist,” an effort to revitalize that part of the city.
Adam Patterson, who bought the center in 2017, used the program to put a new facade on the shopping center at a cost of $894,000.
“It’s awesome that we can take federal grant money to make our area better, because that’s what it’s for,” Patterson said at the time. “It’s so that more, stronger businesses can come in … and that’s what creates a healthy economy.”
At one time, the city had planned to relocate the Owensboro Transit System’s hub to the former Gabe’s Tower property.
But that idea was eventually scrapped.
Estes said the investors also plan to improve the other three nearby properties that they’re buying from the city — 716 East 20th St., 1928 Triplett St. and 2001 Triplett St.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
