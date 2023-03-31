Two former McLean County senior service employees plead guilty Tuesday to unsworn falsification to authorities — a class B misdemeanor — in regards to misusing federal funds.

On Feb. 8, Kentucky State Police charged Richard “Scott” Settle, former outreach and marketing coordinator of the senior center, and Daniel Miller, former service program assistant who worked as a meal delivery driver, with theft by unlawful taking of more than $1,000 — a class D felony. Both entered a plea agreement to the amended charge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.