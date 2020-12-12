Former Messenger-Inquirer news editor Hunter Reigler retired in 2011 after 22 years on the job, but that hasn’t stopped him from donating to Goodfellows.
“I saw what they were doing for the community and wanted to help,” he said. “I donated to Goodfellows for most of my time at the paper.”
“One hundred percent of the donations are going to the children,” he said. “Since I have no kids of my own, I thought it was appropriate to help spread holiday cheer.”
This year, Reigler increased his donation to $1,000 because of COVID-19.
“There are a lot of children and families who are going to need extra help this year because of layoffs and job losses,” he said.
Each year, Goodfellows serves about 2,000 children in the community, providing clothing, toys, shoes, dental and medical care for those in need. According to Goodfellows, the assistance it provides is valued at about $100,000 annually.
In Owensboro, the Goodfellows Club has worked since 1916 to make sure that no child in this community is forgotten at Christmas.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 12, 2020
Previously reported$45,555.66
“The 20 & 4” Club$415
Charles and Mary Medle$250
In memory of Walker and Kathryn Sweeney, L.K. and Gloria Burcham, Choya Burcham, Emma Jane Burcham, and Jackie Englert$200
Dr. and Mrs. David Medley$200
In memory of Jim Lovett by Bob and Sylvia Lovett$100
Friends are God’s way of taking care of us. Merry Christmas Bracelet Girls OCHS Class of 64, Sarah$100
Martha House$50
In memory of my husband, Ralph Brewer by Peggy Brewer$50
In memory of my parents Darrell and Margaret Sandefur by Peggy Brewer$25
In memory of my siblings, Douglas Sandefur and Mary Lou Settle by Peggy Brewer$25
Total as of Dec. 12, 2020$46,970.66
Correction
A listing in the Dec. 7 Roll Call should have read: In memory of Brett Hermann$103,93
A listing in the Dec. 8 Roll Call should have read: Clothe a Child$77.95
