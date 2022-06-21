Charlie Oppler, immediate past president of the National Association of Realtors, is scheduled to be in Owensboro on Aug. 2-4.
He will address the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association's annual summit on Aug. 3 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Oppler will also be the featured speaker at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center on Aug. 4.
