A former Owensboro Police Department detective has filed to run for Owensboro City Commission.
Mike Walker, who worked with OPD from 1993 to 2015, said he wants to be a “catalyst” for the interests of constituents.
“What’s important to me is irrelevant to what’s most important to the people,” he said.
Walker works as an asset protection manager for the Louisville Division of Kroger. His previous experience includes 26 years with the United States Air Force and president of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP.
Walker has worked with city and other government officials in the past. He highlighted his efforts in the passage of “Eric’s Law,” which was named after Eric Johnson, a 14-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Owensboro in 2006. The law made leaving the scene of an injury accident without rendering assistance a Class D felony when it was previously a misdemeanor.
Walker acknowledged there were some issues where the city government could not gauge public interest.
“But for the most part, everything that we’re doing in the city of Owensboro we really should have more and more input from the citizenry. That’s what I’m most interested in,” he said.
Walker mentioned annexation as one of his personal interests.
“I want to be able to look at how Owensboro is growing,” he said. “Not leaving any back ends for bad elements to move in.”
Facilities for senior residents is also an interest for Walker. Although he did not mention it explicitly, the city is currently soliciting bids to build a new Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
“I think there’s an important need for us to have a place more modern for our senior citizens, so I’m definitely satisfied with that,” Walker said.
Walker believes his skills will help Owensboro move forward responsibly.
“I don’t want to get in the weeds on this, but we just need to make sure that as we grow, as the city of Owensboro grows, we grow all of Owensboro. Not just certain segments,” he said.
