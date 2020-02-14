A former Owensboro teacher and principal has filed to run for Owensboro City Commission.
Walter Lee spent more than 30 years with Owensboro Public Schools. Lee previously taught sixth- and seventh-grade math for the gifted and talented program at Owensboro Middle School in the 1980s and served as the Owensboro High School girls basketball coach. He also served as principal for the former Seven Hills Elementary School and Estes Elementary School.
Lee has been retired for about 12 years and believes his skills will help him as a commissioner if elected.
“I thought I could help the citizens of Owensboro,” he said.
While he does not have a solid platform yet, Lee said keeping young people in Owensboro is important to him.
“A lot of our young leaders tend to leave our city,” he said. “Young leaders are our future.”
Lee said his efforts are focused on Owensboro’s other residents also.
“I’m a rounded person,” he said. “I’d like to help seniors too.”
Facilitating the creation of jobs and new businesses in Owensboro will also be priorities.
“Anytime you do anything like that” a larger tax base is created, he said.
Lee said he isn’t dissatisfied with current city affairs.
“I think it’s moving forward,” he said.
Lee was previously the chairman of the Kentucky Board of Proprietary Education, which is charged with licensing and regulating for-profit schools.
“I think my leadership helps,” he said.
The Owensboro City Commission is made up of four seats which are elected at large. The contested election will be Nov. 3. Other candidates for city commission as of Wednesday morning were current Commissioner Larry Maglinger, former commissioner Bob Glenn, and newcomers Deanna Endicott-Smith and Mike Walker.
The deadline to file is June 2.
